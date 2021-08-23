Days in captivity have sapped the mental strength of one of the freed Bethel Baptist students, Favour Silas

In a recent interview, the female student said she is not psychologically ready for any sort of examination

Favour noted that she and other captives were abandoned in the jungle without food for more than three days

Favour Silas, one of the freed Bethel Baptist students in Kaduna, has recounted the horrible experiences he and some of her classmates went through at hands of kidnappers.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune recently, Favour disclosed that sometimes they were left without food for about four days.

She added that they were beaten by the criminals failing to do their assigned duties apart from the fact that they were forced to sleep on cow faeces.

Favour said she never expected to come out from the jungle alive

Source: UGC

Favour, who noted that she was not ready for WAEC and NECO examinations, revealed that the belief at the time was that she will not come out from the jungle alive.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Her words:

“I am not sure whether I will have the mental strength to write the exam as a result of what I passed through.

“Sometimes, they left us without food for four days; we survived by wandering the bush looking for anything eatable. I never thought I would come out of that jungle alive; I thought we were going to perish."

Kaduna kidnap: We've produced president, provided education for 166yrs, Baptist Church wails

Meanwhile, The Nigerian Baptist Convention had bitterly decried the abduction of students of Bethel Baptist School in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

According to the church, Nigeria had enjoyed 166 years of quality education from its schools in some parts of the country with a lot of laudable track records.

This was revealed by the president of the convention, Rev Israel Akanji, who spoke with newsmen on Friday, July 9.

Akanji, who regretted the recent kidnap of schoolchildren in Kaduna, disclosed that the church started this task of providing state-of-the-art education for Nigeria in 1855, adding that politicians like Olusegun Obasanjo and MKO Abiola were products of its efforts.

Source: Legit