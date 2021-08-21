Fresh killings in Plateau state has ignited fear and shattered the fragile peace in Jos, the state capital

Students are now caught up in a crisis that is threatening to cause havoc in a city known for peace in the past

While some students have been evacuated, others will remain at home as ordered by university authorities until calm is restored

Jos - A report by The Punch newspaper indicates that fresh killings in Plateau sparked off violence despite the curfew imposed by the state government.

On its part, the University of Jos has suspended its scheduled exams while the school authorities called for calm.

Governor Lalong had earlier imposed a curfew in some parts of the state. Photo credit: Plateau state government

Source: Facebook

UNIJOS suspends academic activities

In a statement on Thursday, August 19 signed by the deputy registrar, information and publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi, the school noted that measures had been taken to safeguard lives and property of staff and students.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement further said that senior officials of the school went round the university hostels to assess the situation on ground.

FCT indigenes evacuate students from Jos

Meanwhile, in another report by The Punch newspaper, the Abuja Original Youths Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO) has evacuated over 279 students, who are natives and residents of the Federal Capital Territory from Jos.

The president of AOIYEO, Isaac David, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday, August 20 in Abuja.

Five persons killed in reoccurring Plateau attacks

On Tuesday, August 17, gunmen killed not less than five persons while the whereabouts of four others is unknown.

The national president of the Irigwe Development Association, Ezekiel Bini, said the attackers kidnapped the missing persons.

The attack occurred around Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) village in the Bassa local government area of the state.

On its part, the Concerned Jos Youths Association (COJOYA) has advised residents against taking revenge on anybody over the killing of the 27 Fulani travellers in the state.

The chairman of the group, Buhari Ibrahim Shehu, made the appeal while condemning the attack on the travellers.

Shehu pleaded with Muslim faithful in the state to exercise patience, urging the government to ensure justice for those whose lives were lost in the incident.

Source: Legit