Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz have been lovingly celebrated by many on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary

The husband and wife are not just a couple but also friends, business partners who motivate young lovers on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some lovey-dovey photos of the couple in a bid to join them in celebrating their love story

From friends to colleagues and now husband and wife, Nigerian celebrities Funke Akindele and JJC Skills are easily one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry

Years ago when the couple’s love story became public, fans and online observers had been worried since they had both been in previous marriages that didn’t last long.

5 years of love: Cute photos of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz. Photo: @jjcskillz/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The fact that they were also top names in the entertainment industry was another cause for concern, especially since most celebrity marriages have had a disturbing history of packing up as soon as possible.

However, even amid the worries of many people, these two have continued to inspire many with their love stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Perhaps, this owes to the fact that they had been childhood friends before they found themselves falling in love.

The celebrity lovers are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary and there is no doubt that they have been blessed in all ramifications of life.

They have a set of twins together, they have crashed box offices numbers together and they continue to reach for the top together.

In light of celebrating the two, Legit.ng has compiled some 'power couple' photos of Funke and JJC.

Check them out below:

1. Funke and JJC during a photoshoot session

2. Funke and JJC pose for RMD's 60th birthday party

3. Funke and JJC pose for their 5th wedding anniversary

4. Mr and Mrs Bello serving looks!

5. Funke and JJC pose with their new ride

6. Funke and JJC in Omo Ghetto themed outfits

7. It's the smile for us!

8. Funke and JJC during their 4th wedding anniversary

Mercy Johnson celebrates Funke Akindele-Bello

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood star actress Mercy Johnson expressed her admiration for filmmaker Funke Akindele.

Johnson posted a picture of Akindele on her Instagram page, saying the mother of two is her all year Woman Crush Wednesday.

While appreciating Johnson for such admiration, Akindele stated that the former inspires her to be a good mother.

Source: Legit