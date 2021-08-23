A Look at JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele’s Enchanting Love Story Through Some of Their ‘Power Couple’ Photos
- Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz have been lovingly celebrated by many on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary
- The husband and wife are not just a couple but also friends, business partners who motivate young lovers on social media
- Legit.ng has compiled some lovey-dovey photos of the couple in a bid to join them in celebrating their love story
From friends to colleagues and now husband and wife, Nigerian celebrities Funke Akindele and JJC Skills are easily one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry
Years ago when the couple’s love story became public, fans and online observers had been worried since they had both been in previous marriages that didn’t last long.
The fact that they were also top names in the entertainment industry was another cause for concern, especially since most celebrity marriages have had a disturbing history of packing up as soon as possible.
Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz twin in similar outfits as they mark 5th wedding anniversary, many celebrate them
However, even amid the worries of many people, these two have continued to inspire many with their love stories.
Perhaps, this owes to the fact that they had been childhood friends before they found themselves falling in love.
The celebrity lovers are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary and there is no doubt that they have been blessed in all ramifications of life.
They have a set of twins together, they have crashed box offices numbers together and they continue to reach for the top together.
In light of celebrating the two, Legit.ng has compiled some 'power couple' photos of Funke and JJC.
Check them out below:
1. Funke and JJC during a photoshoot session
2. Funke and JJC pose for RMD's 60th birthday party
3. Funke and JJC pose for their 5th wedding anniversary
4. Mr and Mrs Bello serving looks!
5. Funke and JJC pose with their new ride
6. Funke and JJC in Omo Ghetto themed outfits
7. It's the smile for us!
8. Funke and JJC during their 4th wedding anniversary
