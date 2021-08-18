Nollywood star actress Mercy Johnson has expressed her admiration for filmmaker Funke Akindele

Johnson posted a picture of Akindele on her Instagram page, saying the mother of two is her all year Woman Crush Wednesday

While appreciating Johnson for such admiration, Akindele stated that the former inspires her to be a good mother

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has gushed over her colleague Funke Akindele, claiming the latter is her all-year Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW).

Sharing a picture of Akindele on her Instagram, Johnson noted that the mother of two is someone relentless irrespective of her struggles.

Mercy Johnson gushes over Funke Akindele. Photo Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Johnson also said Akindele is a great supporter of people, who cares so much about growth.

See the post below

Akindele reacted to Johnson’s post, saying the latter is inspiring to her.

According to her, because of Johnson, she aspires to be a better mother.

She wrote:

“Thanks my darling sister. You inspire me to be a better mum. You took a long break for the family and here you are back and better. Love you. Pls keep uploading those funny videos with the kids. They make me happy."

Fans react

The post drew reactions from their fans, who expressed love to them.

Read some of their comments below:

Pretty.amara_:

“Dammmnnn”

Thephenomenal_girl:

“Women supporting women.”

Destinyetikoofficial:

“Awwwww.”

Therealesthereduh_backup:

“I love dis.”

Nekky_scholar:

“Another big baby like you.”

Iamnuelofficial:

“God surely bless you mama Africa.”

Benael_hipsy:

“Indeed she deserves it.”

Josephcharlesdeadroit

“Mercy Johnson and Funke Akimdele my favourite actors.”

Murby_dee:

“May u n her continue to be a force to reckon with by his grace.”

Mo_debolanle:

“Women supporting women.”

Omowayetemil:

“Love you momma.”

Iam_princeosas:

“I love you Mami @funkejenifaakindele.”

Funke Akindele expresses her wish to retire now

The Nollywood filmmaker disclosed one of the wishes she would like to feel now, as she said it would be nice for her to stop working now.

In a post on her Instagram page in which she made this known, Akindele noted that her wish is to retire now and still have enough money to spoil herself.

The thespian, however, clarified that her statement shouldn’t be misconstrued for being fed up, as she maintained that she’s not giving up on anything just yet.

