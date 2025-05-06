A Nigerian prophet, David Uche, sparked debate as he warned men against sponsoring women’s education

In a viral video, the pastor advised paying the bride price and impregnating women before sponsoring their studies

The controversial statement was made in a TikTok video shared by the South Africa-based pastor, sparking reactions

The South Africa-based pastor made this known in a video shared on his TikTok page, @prophetdaviduche0.

He said:

“Men, don’t pay women’s school fees o. It’s not good. You just see a woman and you never marry her, and she’s young, and you say you should pay her school fees, No. Instead, say I will go and pay you lobola (bride price,) then I would impregnate you and you’ll be going to school.”

He advised men to impregnate the ladies up to three times before sending them back to school, so that other men can avoid them.

He said:

“The final year is when they used to break up always o. They would now look at you that you’re not in their class and you don’t even go to school... Don’t train a lady in school that you have not married. Have sense.It's better you sponsor a person for free than saying “I’m investing in her”.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail pastor's advice

linaseline5 said:

"My boy friend trained me in school he did not go to school but he trained me and we are getting dis yr."

olisaemeka Jeremiah said:

"Same goes to all the genders... as a guy before you leave the girl that helped you grow....make sure you settle her very well... and the lady before you fall in love with ur new school boyfriend."

Mimi Elias said:

"We who love to give need to know the difference btw sponsorship and love. We tend to mix the two together. Now come disappointment."

@Favorite_KiKi said:

"Poverty is really bad, parents please do better in training your children especially lady child so they no go use her do preaching topic for church , women too can make money."

CEDA OF LAGOS said:

"He said and i quote "its better you sponsor somebody for free than saying you are investing on her" so if you cannot do it for free then REST."

EMILO OF DELTA said:

"Oga if the funds dey pay for her fees all girls are not same."

uniquegene said:

"Why do u always feel attacked, whenever u hear about things that women do? u think women are innocent?"

Prophet speaks on independent women

The Nigerian cleric had earlier advised women who wish to marry to avoid purchasing cars or houses, sparking reactions.

Speaking in a TikTok video, he explained what such purchases could lead women to become in their marriages.

He encouraged women to stay with their parents or family members, suggesting that only after marriage should they begin taking on responsibilities in a man's home.

