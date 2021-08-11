The chairman of independent corrupt practices commission (ICPC) has said unstable economy and high level of corruption is the root cause of insecurity in Nigeria

Abuja - The chairman of the independent corrupt practices commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, has said insecurity in the country is caused by high level of corruption and unstable economy.

DailyNigerian reports that Bolaji Owasanoye, made this known in a statement by the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua on Wednesday, August 11, in Abuja.

The ICPC chairman stated this when he received the Commandant-General, nigeria security and civil defence corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi on a courtesy visit.

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Offences commission (ICPC) speaks on rising insecurity in Nigeria. Photo credit: @ICPC Nigeria

Owasanoye noted that the synergy between the two agencies was necessary for national interest as information and intelligence gathering would help in combating corruption, adding that this would reduce the tendency to criminality in the country.

The Guardian report indicates that Audi solicited the support of the commission on staff training adding that ICPC was better placed to train NSCDC officers on investigation techniques and intelligence gathering.

The Commandant-General lauded the robust working relationship between the two agencies, revealing that officers of NSCDC were more aware of corruption and its associated risk due to the introduction of the anti-corruption and transparency unit (ACTU) in the corps by ICPC.

He said:

“NSCDC officers have benefited through the ACTU as they have been trained on Corruption Risk Assessment and System Study."

He stressed the commission’s desire to work with NSCDC in tackling the problems bedeviling the nation because of the critical link between corruption and insecurity.

