Warri - Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday, August 22 called on the new Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, to work for the unity of his kingdom and contribute to nation-building.

Obasanjo spoke at the thanksgiving service to mark the coronation of the monarch as the 21st Olu of Warri at the Palace Ground, Aghofen, Warri.

The new Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III tasked on nation-building. Photo credit: Olu of Warri palace

The former president prayed for the new monarch saying that his reign would be long, peaceful, adding that his reign would bring unity and prosperity to Itsekiri land and contribute to the development, unity, and prosperity of Nigeria.

He said the monarch had a responsibility and duty to perform the role which God had given to him and urged him to work for the unity of the kingdom and the nation.

His words:

“I am one of the happiest on your installation because God has specially favoured me to see three Olus and I don't pray to see the fourth one.

“I want to emphasise that the position you occupy today is given to you by God but with your own people surrounding you and you must always remember that.

“If God has given you a role to perform you will be offending God if you fail to perform that task.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his remark congratulated the new Olu on his successful coronation describing him as a man of peace, and urged him to work for the unity of the Iwere nation.

He said:

“I congratulate you because I know that you are a man of peace and I know that the Lord God has chosen you to ascend the throne at this time.

“It is a time for healing and a time for your Majesty to ensure that the kingdom comes together.

“I know that some people can be very stubborn but I urge you to extend the olive branch to them and I know that it will be well with the Itsekiri people.

“You have a lot of work to do not just in Itsekiri nation but in the entire nation. On behalf of the government and people of Delta, we congratulate you and the Itsekiri people on your successful coronation.”

Obasanjo recently paid homage to the newly installed Olu of Warri kingdom in a photo posted on Instagram by a social media influencer, Ubi Franklin.

The former president is seen on his knees, despite his age, paying homage to the new monarch who was crowned on Saturday, August 21.

Obasanjo celebrated his 84th birthday in March while Tsola Emiko, the newly crowned Olu of Warri is 37.

Obasanjo's media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, has reacted to a viral photo of his principal bowing before the new Olu of Warri kingdom.

Akinyemi said the former president did not kneel before the young monarch but before the ancient Iwere Kingdom.

The media aide noted that it was not the first time the former president would bow before a younger monarch.

