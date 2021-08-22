Former President Obasanjo's media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, has reacted to a viral photo of his principal bowing before the new Olu of Warri kingdom

Akinyemi said the former president did not kneel before the young monarch but before the ancient Iwere Kingdom

The media aide noted that it was not the first time the former president would bow before a younger monarch

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, has explained why his principal knelt before the newly crowned Olu of Warri kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, 37, was on Saturday, August 21, crowned the 21st Olu of Warri kingdom.

Former president Obasanjo visited Warri on Sunday morning to pay homage to the new king, Ogiame Atuwatse III. Photo credits: Kehinde Akinyemi, Christiantalks

On Sunday, August 22, a photo of Obasanjo who marked his 84th birthday in March surfaced as he bowed before the young monarch to pay him homage.

Akinyemi in a statement reported by The Punch explained that Obasanjo had Sunday morning, travelled to the ancient Iwere Kingdom to pay homage to the new monarch.

He described his boss as the “Baba (Father) of Africa” who can pay homage to all exalted traditional seats.

According to him, Obasanjo did not kneel before the young monarch but before the ancient Iwere Kingdom, which dates back to over five centuries.

He said:

“He (Obasanjo) went to Warri this (Sunday) morning to pay homage to the new king. It is a traditional institution; he (Ogiame Atuwatse III) is not the one sitting down, it is the institution that is on the throne.

“Obasanjo is the Baba of Africa and he can pay homage to every exalted traditional seat."

The media aide further noted that it was not his principal's first time prostrating before younger monarchs.

He said:

“It was not Baba’s first time; he also once prostrated before Gbagura.”

Nigerians react

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some Nigerians praised Obasanjo for bowing before the younger monarch despite his age and political status.

Popular comedian, Seyi Law (@seyilaw1), commented on Instagram:

"Chief Obasanjo has always been a man that revered ROYALTY. It is our culture and we must preserve it. Long may the king reign and live."

Dr. Dipo Awojide, FHEA (@ogbenidipo) said:

"A solid traditional man. Obasanjo, a solid man. 25 or 38, he will bow to you if you are a King."

