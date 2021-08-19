Ahead of his coronation as the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Omoba Tsola Emiko has bought himself two exotic cars to make the event colourful

The Olu-designate reportedly bought two brand new cars, a Rolls-Royce and Bentley 2021 model

The much-awaited coronation ceremony is scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 21, at Ode-Itsekiri in Warri South LGA

Warri, Delta state - Omoba Tsola Emiko has reportedly gifted himself two brand new customised cars, a Rolls-Royce and Bentley 2021 model, for his coronation as the Olu of Warri Kingdom.

The Punch reported that the customised Rolls-Royce would be used to usher in Emiko as the new king on Saturday, August 21.

Omoba Tsola Emiko has reportedly bought himself two brand new customised cars for his coronation as the Olu of Warri Kingdom. Photo credit: Tsola Emiko Better Reign

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the Olu-designate would ride from his seclusion to Warri Club in the Rolls-Royce on the day of his coronation.

Okowa told members of Olu of Warri Advisory Council who visited him at Government House, Asaba, that the departed Olu was an epitome of peace who built bridges across ethnic divides in the country.

The governor also congratulated the Olu-designate, Prince Tsola Emiko, on his emergence and called on the Itsekiri people to give him their full support.

