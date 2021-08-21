The coronation of Prince Tsola Emiko as the Olu of Warri recently took place on Saturday, August 21, 2021

The coronation took place in Ode-Itsekiri, Delta state and videos from the event has since gone viral

This comes after the Olu Designate ended his traditional 90 days Isolation period ( Idaniken) with a long procession through some roads in his kingdom

The oil and gas-rich Warri kingdom recently crowned her 21st Olu in the person of Omoba Tsola Emiko.

Prince Tshola was crowned Olu of Warri. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial, @oluofwarri

The Olu Designate, the previous day, ended his traditional 90 days Isolation period ( Idaniken) with a long procession through some roads in his kingdom, thus preparing him for his coronation today, Saturday as the 21st Olu of Warri.

The procession

A video of the procession was earlier shared via the official Instagram page of the crowned king and it captured the excitement of the people of Warri.

The coronation

Videos and photos from the coronation have since been shared on the page and they captured moments of the Prince Tsola - heavily donned in royal regalia - being crowned in the presence of dignitaries.

The photos were accompanied with a speech for the king and it reads:

"On this day, God decided He was going to put the crown on the ONE fit for the throne...On the ONE who will lead His people. On the ONE who will bear the people on his shoulder lest they dash their foot against a stone...Lest they be worried about the protection of values and safety...On the ONE who will change the narrative.. On this day He shall sit...The oil shall be poured and it shall flow into our hearts! And He will be like a tree planted by the river that bears fruits and will never wither...And we shall scream..."There he is, our delight"...The hour is close, He no longer arrives! He is here!"

The Olu Designate proceeded into the traditional Isolation period in May 2021, shortly after rites of passage for the late monarch, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, held at the Royal Cemetery in Jalla, Warri South Local Government Area.

Omoba Tsola gifts himself luxury cars

Omoba Tsola Emiko has reportedly gifted himself two brand new customised cars, a Rolls-Royce and Bentley 2021 model, for his coronation as the Olu of Warri Kingdom.

The Punch reported that the customised Rolls-Royce would be used to usher in Emiko as the new king on Saturday, August 21.

It was gathered that the Olu-designate would ride from his seclusion to Warri Club in the Rolls-Royce on the day of his coronation.

