A video currently making the rounds on social media captures the moment guests at Yusuf Buhari's wedding danced to Naira Marley's song, Coming

The singer shared the video clip on his page, describing himself as a certified hitmaker who makes people lose home training with his songs

The song had generated mixed reactions on social media following its release due to the risque lyrics

Naira Marley has taken to social media to describe himself as a hitmaker following a video from Yusuf Buhari's wedding ceremony which has since gone viral on social media.

The North loves me - Naira Marley

In the video, guests at the presidential/royal wedding are seeing excitedly dancing and singing along to Naira Marley's controversial albeit hit song, Coming in which South African songstress, Busiswa, features on.

Despite the song containing explicit lyrics which talks about sexual intimacy in the crudest form, the guests could be heard being chanting the words excitedly.

Sharing the video, Naira Marley captioned:

"This was at buhari’s son wedding yesterday in Kano. I’m a certified hit maker apparently, anytime u hear Naira Marley ur home training must japa. I wish I was at this wedding sha.. looks too fun I love them in north and they love me too❤️❤️Naira Marley x Busiswa - Coming "

Not the first controversy

Zahra Bayero had earlier hosted a bridal shower that had social media buzzing with mixed reactions for different reasons.

The snow-themed bridal shower had a lot of dignitaries’ children in attendance as they celebrated with the wife-to-be.

Days later, a video made the rounds on social media of the rich kids at the event singing the lines from Tiwa Savage’s popular song, Koroba.

In a video that was shared online by one of them, the guests were heard excitedly singing ‘shebi na national budget, we go blow am like trumpet’.

Mayorkun performs at wedding

Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, known professionally as Mayorkun recently took to his Instagram page to share some new photos of himself.

The singer was among those who jetted off to Kano for the presidential/royal wedding fathia of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, and Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero's daughter Zahra on Friday, August 20.

In the first three slides, the self-acclaimed Mayor of Lagos is seen donned in a sequin-line black outfit as he poses in what appears to be a private jet.

