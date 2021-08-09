President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is set to tie the knot with Kano princess, Zahra Bayero

A bridal shower was hosted ahead of the big day with a number of the wife-to-be’s rich friends in attendance

A video recently went viral on social media of ladies at the event loudly singing about spending the country’s national budget

The video of the rich kids singing the lines from Tiwa Savage’s popular song soon went viral on social media and raised mixed reactions

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf’s wife-to-be, Zahra Bayero, recently hosted a bridal shower that had social media buzzing for different reasons.

The snow-themed bridal shower had a lot of dignitaries’ children in attendance as they celebrated with the wife-to-be.

Days later, a video made the rounds on social media of the rich kids at the event singing the lines from Tiwa Savage’s popular song, Koroba.

Guests at Zahra Bayero's bridal shower singing controversial lines from Tiwa Savage's song. Photos: @gossipmillnaija

In a video that was shared online by one of them, the guests were heard excitedly singing ‘shebi na national budget, we go blow am like trumpet’.

See the video below:

Buhari's daughter Hanan distances self from trending video

After the video went viral on social media, it was claimed that one of President Buhari's daughters was responsible for sharing it on TikTok.

The young lady then took to her Instagram page to issue a disclaimer saying that she was not on the social media app.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Hanan Buhari issues disclaimer after trending video was credited to her. Photo: @hanan_buhari

Nigerians share their thoughts on the trending video

It wasn’t long before the video started to trend online and people started to share their mixed reactions to it.

A number of internet users felt the ladies in the video were making mockery of Nigerians while others felt it was just a regular song and they were only having fun.

Read what some of them had to say below:

B_leshi:

“The DJ should be locked up.”

026byoma:

“Lmfao hits differently coming from a politician daughter .”

Aderoju_omoba_scargirl:

“There’s nothing wrong here tbh, but I’m pained, deep down I’m pained .”

Babyposh15:

“Let her be she is just catching fun abeg.”

Official_alviravows:

“Spoilt kids.”

Nigerians say Zahra looks unhappy as they react to pre-wedding festivity photos

President Muhammadu Buhari's son Yusuf and his bride-to-be Zahra Ado-Bayero have started their pre-wedding festivities as they are set to tie the knot in August.

Photos recently spotted on social media showed that a special tournament was organised for the couple. The event was held on Saturday, July 31.

Yusuf and his beautiful bride Zahra were spotted at the event. While the president's son donned a branded black t-shirt with the image of a man on a horse printed on it, Zahra wore a black and white dotted dress.

Internet users commented on Zahra's seemingly stern look as photos from the polo tournament made the rounds.

