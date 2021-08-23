A Nigerian man on Facebook, Alhazan Ogundeji Abiodun, has taken people down memory lane after reposting a YouTube video

A video has emerged on social media in which juju maestro King Sunny Ade could be seen performing for late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan II of Lagos.

In the video that was uploaded on YouTube by Chris Adeniyi, Oba Oyekan held a house party at his palace and invited his favourite entertainer to perform.

King Sunny Ade performed for Oba Adeyinka Oyekan II of Lagos in the 1970s. Photo credit: Chris Adeniyi/YouTube

The traditional ruler and other prominent citizens enjoyed themselves with the performance and those on the dancefloors sprayed King Sunny Ade money.

Taking to Facebook to reposts the video, a man identified as Alhazan Ogundeji Abiodun said some of the prominent Nigerians in the video were Chief Adebayo Ayoku, Sir Adetokunbo Ademola.

He, however, got his fact wrong when he said the video was taken on independence day. According to the YouTube page that posted it, the video was taken in the 1970s.

Many react

Buhari dances with Oyinbo lady

In other news, an old photo of President Buhari enjoying himself when he was younger has generated massive reactions on social media.

A Facebook user named Ayo Ojeniyi stunned the internet with a rare photo of President Buhari as a young man dancing with a white lady barefooted.

Sharing the image, he wrote:

"PMB was very sociable while growing up. Nowadays, he keeps to himself !!! See him digging it out in a party when he was young!!!!"

Buhari wore a smile as they danced while other ladies present watched.

