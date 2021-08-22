Police operatives have arrested a 22-year-old female suspect, Gloria Okolie, over crises in the southeast region

Okolie was arrested over her complicity in coordinated attacks on security formations, other critical national infrastructures

The police deputy spokesman, Aremu Adeniran, said Okolie's offences included aiding and abetting crime in the region

FCT, Abuja - A 22-year-old female suspect, Gloria Okolie, has been arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in conjunction with the military and other security forces.

In a statement sent by the deputy Force public relations officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, to Legit.info, on Sunday, August 22.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested militant’s spy girl over violent attacks in the southeast. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Adeniran noted that Okolie was nabbed for her complicity in the series of deliberate and well-coordinated attacks on security formations, other critical national infrastructure including INEC offices and killing of security operatives in the southeastern part of the country.

According to him, the suspect, a native of Umutanza in Imo state, was arrested following ongoing investigations and implementation of the special operation, Operation Restore Peace, among other things.

He said that other offences against Okolie including break the information, drugs and arms supply chain to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the southeast region.

The statement read:

"Her arrest and the revelations from her confession assisted the Police in the arrest of “Onye Army”, a major breakthrough in the quest to restoring law and order in the southeast region."

Adeniran noted that further investigations by the police team revealed that Gloria Okolie took advantage of her gender and seemingly innocuous looks as camouflage to carry out espionage against military and police targets on behalf of IPOB/ESN.

He stated that the suspect also serves as an intermediate person, who receives cash, drugs and weapons on behalf of IPOB/ESN and delivers the same to their commanders in their camps.

The police added that through her clandestine criminal activities, she actively aided and abetted the multiple acts of murder, arson and malicious damage to both private and public property by the ESN.

He further stated:

"A lot of the deadly and unfortunate attacks on security personnel and assets, with numerous fatalities, have the imprimaturs of Gloria Okolie, the spy girl of ESN militants. The investigation is being concluded to enable the police to arraign her in court for prosecution.

"Police investigations revealed that Gloria Okolie is a member of IPOB/ESN in Imo state who worked closely with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri a.k.a “Onye Army”, one of the ESN commanders earlier declared wanted by the police for his lead roles in planning, coordinating and executing the attack on the Imo state police command headquarters and Imo state headquarters of the Nigerian correctional service.

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, while commending security operatives for the unrelenting fight against violent crimes in the country, assured citizens of the commitment of the Force to improving public safety and security and upholding law and order in the country."

