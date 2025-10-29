How to convert stablecoins (USDC & USDT) to Naira easily

Introduction

Stablecoins have become one of the most popular ways to send and receive international payments, especially for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and remote workers in Africa. But while receiving them is easy, many people still struggle with how to convert stablecoins to Naira safely and at the best rates.

That’s where Cleva comes in. Cleva makes it effortless to receive stablecoins like USDT and USDC, hold them securely in USD, and convert them to Naira instantly, all within the same app.



What are stablecoins?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to real-world assets like the US dollar. This means 1 USDC or 1 USDT is typically equal to 1 USD.

They combine the global accessibility of crypto with the stability of fiat currency, making them perfect for cross-border payments, remittances, and global freelance transactions.

Some of the most popular stablecoins include:

● USDC (USD Coin) – backed by regulated financial institutions.

● USDT (Tether) – one of the most widely used stablecoins worldwide.

With Cleva, you can receive both USDC and USDT for FREE, hold them as USD, and convert to Naira anytime, easily and securely.

The challenge of converting stablecoins to Naira

While stablecoins are fast and borderless, cashing them out into Naira isn’t always straightforward. Users often encounter:

● High conversion fees on crypto exchanges

● Unstable or black-market rates that reduce earnings

● Slow withdrawals that take hours or even days

● Security risks from peer-to-peer transactions

For professionals and businesses who depend on international payments, these issues make managing income stressful and unpredictable.

Cleva: The smarter way to convert stablecoins to Naira

Cleva solves this problem with a simple, secure, and transparent solution designed for Africans earning globally.

With Cleva, you can:

● Receive USDT and USDC directly into your Cleva account.

● Hold your stablecoins in USD, giving you flexibility to spend, save, or convert later.

● Convert to Naira whenever you want, using Cleva’s fast and reliable in-app conversion feature.

● Withdraw to any Nigerian bank account quickly.

No more switching between multiple wallets or exchanges. Cleva gives you one app for all your dollar and Naira needs.

Who can use Cleva for stablecoins conversion?

Cleva is built for:

● Freelancers who get paid in stablecoins from clients abroad.

● Remote workers employed by international companies or platforms.

● Creators and influencers who earn through social media platforms.

● Online entrepreneurs and agencies who receive USDT or USDC payments from clients or partners.

● Businesses managing global transactions that want a more stable, compliant, and affordable option.

Whether you’re earning 100 USDT or 5,000 USDC, Cleva lets you receive stablecoins completely free, making us the most affordable option in the industry.

How to receive USD via stablecoins on Cleva

Here’s a quick walkthrough to help you get started:

1. Go to the Cleva app homepage and tap “Add Funds”.

2. Select “Add USD”. You'll see three funding options: By bank transfer, From stablecoins, From conversion. Tap on “From Stablecoins”.

3. Pick your stablecoin and network

Choose between USDT or USDC, and select the correct network (TRON, Ethereum, or Solana). Kindly make sure the coin and network address are correct. Wrong tokens may lead to loss of funds.

4. Copy your deposit address or barcode

You’ll see a deposit address and a QR code. Copy the address or share the QR code with your client or sender.

5. Receive the funds in USD

Your stablecoin payment will appear as USD in your wallet within 5–10 minutes.

6. Use your balance freely

Hold it, convert it, withdraw it, or spend it using your Cleva card. You’re in control.

Why you should use Cleva for your stablecoins conversion

1. Receive and hold stablecoins securely

Receive USDT and USDC directly, with your funds reflected in USD automatically.



2. Instant USD-to-Naira conversion

Convert anytime, instantly — no delays or hidden charges.



3. Enjoy zero fees and best rates

Receive your stablecoins on Cleva for free. Plus, with our competitive USD-to-Naira rates, Cleva remains the most affordable option in the industry, helping you keep more of what you earn.



4. Access to a virtual dollar card

Spend your USD directly on international platforms like Netflix, Apple, Canva, Amazon, or Shopify using your Cleva virtual dollar card.



5. Business-friendly features

Cleva also supports Cleva Business Accounts, where companies can receive payments from Upwork, Payoneer, Wise, and PayPal with zero conversion fees and an Upwork withdrawal fee waiver.



6. Earn Cleva Points on every transaction

Earn Cleva Points every time you receive USDT/USDC deposit. Redeem your points as USD and you can choose to spend, hold, or withdraw it.

Conclusion

Stablecoins have made cross-border payments faster and more flexible — and with Cleva, converting them to Naira has never been easier.

Whether you’re a freelancer, creator, or business owner, Cleva gives you everything you need to receive, hold, and convert stablecoins securely, at the best rates, and with the lowest fees in the market.

With Cleva, your money moves as fast as your ambition.

Start HERE today to receive and convert your stablecoins easily. Read more here.

