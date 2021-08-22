The Nollywood community recently held a candle procession for one of their own, Rachel Oniga who passed away

Among those who attend the event was Kate Henshaw, Desmond Elliot, Jide Kosoko, Kunle Afolayan amongst others

Children of the late Nolllywood veteran were later given the sum of N4 million as their contribution from Oniga's industry colleagues

On Saturday, August 21, 2021, the Nollywood industry came together to honour veteran actress, Rachel Oniga following her tragic death.

Nollywood stars honour Rachel Oniga

There was a candlelight procession for the late movie star as her industry colleague turned up in their numbers to honour her in death.

In one of the videos shared by Goldmyne TV, several stars including Kunle Afolanyan, Kate Henshaw, Jide Kosoko among others all dressed in white sang songs of praise in her honour.

In another video, the children of the late actress were also given the sum of N3 million as donation from Nollywood.

The actress passed away in July. Photo credit: @racheloniga

Oniga's death

Rachel Oniga passed away on July 30, 2021.

The veteran actress had only a few days ago, still shot some scenes in a movie in Mowe Ogun state, before her demise on Friday night.

Background

Rachel Oniga's bio Oniga was born on 23 May 1957 in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State and began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome. She was a grandmother who was divorced from her husband 19 years ago.

Burial information

In a fresh update, The Nation reports that the funeral ceremony for the respected thespian has been slated for the 26th, 27th days of August 2021, respectively.

The same media reports that a colleague and friend, Ejike Asiegbu, shared information about the funeral arrangements after paying a condolence visit to her family on Wednesday, August 4.

Legit.ng understands that the late Oniga who was a chief from Delta state left instructions for family members to bury her in Lagos state.

Desmond Elliot, other lawmakers pay condolence visit

Governor Sanwo-Olu sent a delegation from the ministry of tourism and culture led by Desmond Elliot to pay a condolence visit to the family of Rachel Oniga.

