A Nigerian lady says moving abroad to hustle is more or less a waste of time that could have used to work hard in Nigeria

The lady was responding when she was asked if she would rather take N20 million to stay in Nigeria or relocate abroad to hustle

She said it would be better for her to take the N20 million and invest it in her business, insisting it would yield profit

A Nigerian woman said hustling in Nigeria is far better than travelling outside the country.

The woman spoke in a TikTok video after she was asked if she would rather take N20 million to stay in Nigeria or travel abroad to hustle.

The woman says staying in Nigeria and investing money is better. Photo credit: TikTok/@thecuriousaddict_ and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In the video posted by @thecuriousaddict_, the woman insisted that Nigeria is a good country if one knows what one is doing.

She noted that the first thing is to know exactly what one wants to do with the N20 million.

The woman said that if she was to get N20 million at the moment, she would put it in her business and it would yield profit.

According to her, going abroad to hustle is more or less a waste of time, noting that it would take a long time before one could settle abroad.

Her words:

"I will prefer the N20 million. Because I know where to put it. I will invest it in my business and it will yield money. Because going to another country without having a good plan is just going there to waste my time. In Nigeria, I know what to do. I can turn that money into more money. So, I think I prefer here. Nigeria is good. Just that you have to know what you want. Have an idea of what you want to do. That's the most important thing. So, I have idea of where I will put my money and turn it. So going to outside country is just like wasting of time because it will take you years to balance and I don't have such time. Outside the country is not that easy. Nigeria is good."

The woman insisted that investing money in Nigeria is better than using it to travel abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@thecuriousaddict_.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman rejects travelling abroad

@Osi said:

"Who never travel go think say she dey blab."

@phinix76 said:

"His not asking the right question, is he talking about travelling with or without working permit? With working permit you can easily earn equivalent of 20 million in less than 6 mth. Without permits you better off taking the 20million and stay in Nigeria."

@DOTMUND said:

"It isn't waste of time. people travel because of sanity. everything isn't about money. you can make it everywhere."

Lady says living abroad is expensive

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady expressed frustration over the high cost of basic things that used to be very cheap in supermarkets.

Gina Ngwe said it is becoming hard for her to walk into the supermarket and find something she could buy for 1$.

However, Gina said she was not going to return home even if the cost of things continued to skyrocket.

Source: Legit.ng