FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president, has sent a memo to the leadership of the Peoples of Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the next presidential election in the country.

The memo reportedly appears to be an early indication of Abubakar's renewed interest in the 2023 presidential ticket of the former ruling party.

The Punch reports that Atiku, however, did not specify whether or not he would seek another shot at a presidential run in the memo dated June 29, 2021.

Legit.ng gathered that the newspaper said an online media platform, Ripples Nigeria, which first published the contents of the memo on Saturday, August 21, noted that it was the former vice president’s notice to the party of his renewed interest in joining the 2023 race.

According to the report, Atiku, who was the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP, expressed gratitude to party members for the support given him during the 2019 elections, noting that the party was now better equipped to win the 2023 polls.

The former presidential candidate also quoted to have said in the memo that Nigeria was currently in an intensive care unit and urged the PDP to join him to undertake the needed surgery for a new political and economic order that would lead to the radical reinvention of the country.

The memo reads in part:

“It is with utmost respect that I convey to you, my deep appreciation and profound gratitude for the overwhelming support and massive electoral votes cast to support our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and my candidature for the president of the federal republic of Nigeria during the 2019 general elections.

“Now, we are better equipped, and all our compatriots must team up today towards a new political and economic order that should radically reinvent our beloved country.

“We are fully prepared to work in synergy to restore hope, pull Nigeria back from the brinks and relive the patriotic spirit of our founding fathers! I believe that together we would rebuild our broken fences, mend our cracked walls, restore hope, and return Nigeria to the path of greatness again. Surely, we can, and we must.”

In a chat with the newspaper, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, confirmed the authenticity of the memo.

He, however, dismissed insinuations that it was a notice of an intention by his principal to seek office come 2023.

Ibe reportedly said:

“Have you read the memo? Tell me where Atiku indicated an interest in the 2023 PDP presidential ticket. You should know that when the time comes for him to make his intention known regarding the 2023 election, he will not do so secretly through a blog site.

“The memo speaks for itself and the contents were written in simple English that everyone can read and understand.”

Governor Wike says he is not aware of Atiku's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state reacted following the speculations that Atiku Abubakar has begun scheming to become the presidential candidate of the PDP.

It was reported that Wike said on Friday, August 13, said he is not aware that the ex-number two citizen of the country wants to vie for the 2023 presidency.

Wike made the assertion while speaking as a guest on the Africa Independent Television’s Programme (AIT), Focus Nigeria, in Port Harcourt.

