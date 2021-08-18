Emerging reports indicate that the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, does not enjoy the support of all party members

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has justified his call for the immediate sack of the Secondus led National Working Committee

The politician warned that the failure to effect a leadership change in the PDP could have dire consequences for the main opposition party in the future

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has opposed the continued stay of Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to This Day, Wike speaking on a national television in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, August 17, insisted that the Secondus led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party must be removed because it cannot lead the party to victory in the 2023 general election.

PDP is divided over the fate of Secondus and other members of the NWC Photo: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

He argued that the leadership of the PDP must be chanced in order to enable the party to match the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next elections.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

… “And we said with what we have now, it will be difficult to take over power in 2023 if there are no amendment. Leadership was the problem. The point is this, the current NWC, as it is today, cannot lead the party to victory. Nobody has said they have not done well, one way or the other, but we are talking about the challenges ahead.''

According to Daily Trust, the governor warned that if nothing is done to replace the NWC of the party, it will be difficult to take over power in 2023.

He stated that his primary preoccupation is to see how PDP could be better positioned to win the coming general elections.

Niger PDP chairman, Tanko Beji, speaks on zoning arraignment

Meanwhile, the Niger state chairman of the PDP, Tanko Beji has promised to resist any attempt to change the party’s existing zoning arrangement in 2023. Beji stated that such an attempt would meet brick walls.

Adding that the idea was to carry the three senatorial zones along so that no tribe is marginalized in the state, Punch reported.

The chairman while speaking in Minna, Niger state, on the idea of the party repudiating the zoning formula adopted years back in the 2023 governorship and other elections.

Source: Legit