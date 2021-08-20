The wedding ceremony of Buhari’s only son to the daughter of the Emir of Bichi has attracted many bigwigs in the political scene

Isa Pantami, minister of digital economy was among the dignitaries present at the event taking place in Kano state

Others spotted on Friday, August 20, in Kano state include governors and chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress

Bichi - Kano state is busy with activities as dignitaries from across the country troop to the northern state as President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, weds Zahra, daughter to the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado-Bayero.

The ceremony which begins on Friday, August 20, with the wedding Fatiha is being held at Bichi Central Mosque, Premium Times reports.

Prominent personalities have been spotted in Kano for the wedding of President Buhari's only son. Photo credit: @realFFK

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust also confirms that prominent personalities as well as All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwigs have been spotted in Kano for the wedding.

In this report, Legit.ng reveals the list of governors, government officials that are present at the event:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

2. Isa Pantami, minister of digital economy

3. Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state

4. Governor Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno state

5. Senator Sani Ahmed Yarima

6. Senator Ali Ndume

7. Ambassador Bashir Yuguda

8. Mallam Nuhu Ribadu

9. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

10. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

11. Former Niger President Mahamadou Isoufou

12. Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Fani-Kayode makes surprise appearance in Kano ahead of Buhari’s son’s wedding

Earlier, Fani-Kayode, a critic of Buhari arrived in Kano ahead of the wedding ceremony of the president's son, Yusuf.

The former aviation minister announced via his Facebook page on Friday, August 20, that he arrived on Thursday, August 19, to attend the ceremony.

It was gathered that the pre-wedding festivities have already begun but the main event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 21.

1st photos, videos of Yusuf Buhari’s Fathia, Osinbajo, VIP guests arrive

Meanwhile, the wedding between President Buhari's son Yusuf and Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero's daughter Zahra is today, Friday, August 20.

As expected, videos and photos of dignitaries, family members, and friends are being shared on social media.

Zahra was surrounded by her friends who were dressed beautifully as she made a grand entrance into her wedding hall where hundreds of guests were waiting to see her marry her lover.

Source: Legit