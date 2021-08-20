For the first time after a very long while, Presidentmuhammadu Buhari met with one of his biggest rivals, Atiku Abubakar

The duo saw each other on Friday, August 20, at the solemnisation of the marriage contract between Yusuf and Zahra

Although there was no hug or shaking as seen in a photo, both politicians greeted each other in a way that demonstrated cordiality

Zaria, Kano - There is no doubt that the wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, is a rare avenue for reunion among some Nigerian politicians who were somewhat torn apart by the battle for power.

Two of such persons who have not been best of friends at least in the public eyes are the president and one of his biggest critics, Atiku Abubakar.

The sight was a thing of joy to observers at the event (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

It was, therefore, a joyful sight for attendees to see President Buhari warmly greeting his rival, the former vice president, at the solemnisation of the marriage contract between Yusuf and Zahra, the daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero in Bichi, on Friday, August 20.

The aged politicians met themselves in person at the occasion after a long time and greeted each other with their elbows according to COVID-19 protocol.

List of APC governors, VIPS present at Buhari's son's wedding

Earlier, Kano state was said to be busy with activities as dignitaries from across the country troop to the northern state as President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, weds Zahra, daughter to the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado-Bayero.

The ceremony which begins on Friday, August 20, with the wedding Fatiha was being held at Bichi Central Mosque.

Prominent personalities as well as All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwigs were been spotted in Kano for the wedding.

Legit.ng revealed the list of governors, government officials that are present at the event:

1. Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

2. Isa Pantami, minister of digital economy

3. Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state

4. Governor Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno state

5. Senator Sani Ahmed Yarima

6. Senator Ali Ndume

7. Ambassador Bashir Yuguda

8. Mallam Nuhu Ribadu

9. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

10. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

11. Former Niger President Mahamadou Isoufou

12. Former President Goodluck Jonathan

