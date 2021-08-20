Controversy has trailed the planned coronation of Idris Adanno as the sultan the Shua Arab in Edo state

Adanno has apologised for the controversy generated by the ceremony, explaining that there was no intention to cause trouble in Edo state

Some residents in Edo state had condemned the coronation ceremony, describing it as an afront to the rule of the Oba of Benin

The leader of the Shua Arab in Edo State, Alhaji Idris Adanno, has said he is loyal to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, who he described as a father to all.

Idris Adanno made the statement on Friday, August 20, in response to the controversy that has greeted his planned coronation as the sultan of Shua Arab in Benin City.

He told journalists that the coronation ceremony was misinterpreted due to the language employed in the programme of the event in circulation, The Tribune reported.

Adanno explained the ceremony was to celebrate his appointment as the leader of the Shua Arab in Benin. He stated that the word - sultan - used in the invite implied the leader of his people in Edo state, not the sultan of the whole state.

Adanno apologised to the state government for the mix-up and disclosed that the planned ceremony has been canceled as directed by the state government, The Punch reported.

He said:

“The whole issue was misunderstood because of the language used. All the tribes from the north who are resident in Edo State are all under the Sarkin Hausawa but we all now have our individual sarkin like those of Kanuri, Nupe and others.

In our Shua language, sultan is our own sarkin and we only wanted to celebrate my appointment as the head of Shua Arab in Benin because we are the second-largest local ethnic group from the north.''

