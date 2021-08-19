Heated reactions have trailed the alleged plan by an ethnic group from Borno to crown one of their members as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab

Some residents of Benin City have disclosed why they will not allow the planned ceremony to take place

The Oba of Benin is the traditional ruler and the custodian of the culture and is recognized as the only first-class monarch of the Benin City

Benin City, Edo state - Some groups in Edo state have rejected the reported plans by an ethnic group from Borno to crown Idris Adanno as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo state.

PM News reported that news about the planned coronation scheduled to hold on Saturday, 21 August, in a suburb of Benin City, is causing tension in the state.

Residents say the coronation is an attempt by people bent on fomenting trouble. Photo: Goliath Marcus Garvey, Alhji Umaru, Joshua David

Residents of the city have vowed not to allow the said coronation to take place.

The invitation card to the coronation ceremony, sighted on Facebook, has triggered anger among the youths.

The president of the Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM), Elder Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, warned that Benin indigenes will do whatever it will take to resist imposing a sultan in the city, The Punch reported.

He said:

“This will never happen in Benin Kingdom, we are Benin.’’

Another group, Great Benin Descendants (GBD), said it would barricade the venue of the planned coronation.

The coordinator-general of the group, Imasuen Izoduwa, described the event as nonsense.

He said Benin City cannot have both an Oba and a Sultan.

Another youth leader, Comrade Amos Ehinomen Uagbor said:

“Is this obtainable elsewhere? We should now have OBA and Sultan in Edo state? In fact, the venue should be sealed.''

The issue has also generated reactions from the Facebook group known as Edo political forum.

A member of the group who shared a copy of the invitation questioned why Shuwa Arabs should have a Sultan in the Benin Kingdom.

He said:

Too many questions about this: What is happening here?

Why would Shuwa Arabs have a Sultan in Benin Kingdom? Why would the Enogie of Eyaen allow this event in his domain and hotel?

Can we try this in the North?''

Another member of the group, Goliath Marcus Garvey, alleged that it was a plot to capture the Benin kingdom.

He said:

''This was how they captured Illorin. Now They are getting closer.''

