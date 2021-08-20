Fabinho’s wife posted a touching tribute to her late father-in-law as she announced his sudden passing

The news was followed by hundreds of messages of condolences from fans on social media towards Fabinho’s family

The Brazilian was in Liverpool’s bench for their opener against Norwich but could miss the Burnley trip for compassionate reasons

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is in mourning following the death of his father.

Fabinho’s dad’s death was confirmed by his wife Rebecca in an emotional statement on Friday, August 20.

"Father-in-law, Remembering always with this smile and this passion for the things of the kingdom!!" Rebecca posted on her Instagram.

Fabinho loses father. Photo: Mike Egerton.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Liverpool Echo, Fabinho was a notable absentee from training on Thursday, August 19 at the AXA Centre, and hawk-eyed fans were quick to question his whereabouts before his wife’s announcement.

Rebecca went on to say via her social media handle:

"I thank God for the privilege of knowing you. Your grandchildren will know the exact grandfather they had.

"I love you. I'll take good care of [Fabinho]."

Her message was met by hundreds of condolence messages from Liverpool fans, who sympathized with Fabinho’s family.

Liverpool also showed support to their midfielder with the following statement:

“You’ll never walk alone Fabinho.”

It is likely the midfielder will now miss a number of Liverpool’s upcoming matches via compassionate leave.

Last season, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was accorded the same after he tragically lost his father to a freak drowning accident in Brazil.

Fabinho was on the bench for Liverpool’s opening game against Norwich City on Saturday, August 14 in a game where Jurgen Klopp’s men comfortably won 3-0.

He had been given some extra time off after his participation in the Tokyo 2020 games where he featured for Brazil severally.

Liverpool face Burnley in their next game in an early kick off on Saturday, August 21 and it is highly unlikely Fabinho will feature.

Fabinho could miss Liverpools trip to Manchester United

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool are facing the possibility of facing their arch-rivals Man United in October without Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.

The trio has been called up for the CONCACAF Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Argentina, Chile and Peru respectively.

This means that Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino will have top quarantine for nine days after returning from their international engagements.

