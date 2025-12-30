Peter Obi said leadership by personal example was essential to confronting Nigeria’s worsening security challenges

He recounted an incident from his time as governor when he cleaned a dirty aircraft toilet himself to illustrate accountability

Obi argued that national renewal required leaders who practiced discipline, modesty and responsibility in daily conduct

Peter Obi has said leadership anchored on personal example is critical to addressing Nigeria’s worsening security situation and argued that public office holders must show discipline and responsibility before demanding sacrifice from citizens.

The former Anambra State governor spoke on Sunday while fielding questions from Nigerians during an interactive session on X Space. He told participants that insecurity has deepened because leadership has drifted from accountability and ethical conduct.

Peter Obi recounts how he once cleaned a dirty aircraft toilet as governor. Photo: FB/PeterObi

Source: Twitter

As reported by Cable News, Obi said effective leadership begins with simple actions that reflect integrity, adding that symbolic gestures often carry more weight than speeches. He maintained that leaders must demonstrate the values they expect from others, especially in times of national strain.

Peter Obi Explains Leadership By Example

While responding to a question on how he would approach Nigeria’s security challenges, Obi shared a personal experience from his time as governor to explain his philosophy. He recounted a flight on British Airways where he encountered a badly soiled aircraft toilet.

According to Obi, a woman who worked with the Lagos State Government at the time opened the toilet, saw its condition and walked away. He said he later entered the toilet and cleaned it himself without drawing attention or informing anyone.

“There was somebody who works for the Lagos State Government — for Fashola’s government. She works with a law firm,” Obi said.

“We were coming back on British Airways years back; I was a serving governor. The entire toilet was messed up. She opened that toilet to use it; it was messed up and she walked away.”

The former Anambra State governor spoke on Sunday while fielding questions from Nigerians on X. Photo: PeterObi, Getty

Source: Facebook

He continued by narrating how the woman later returned and found the toilet clean, adding that she eventually shared the story with colleagues who contacted him for confirmation.

“I went in there, and she came back. The entire place was cleaned. She didn’t even tell me, but she told a minister and somebody else where she works in the office,” Obi said.

”She said, ‘I can’t believe this’. The people called me; I said I cleaned it because maybe I would be the next person that would go back there to use it.”

Obi said the lesson from the incident was straightforward:

“When you see things that are wrong, clean them. I don’t have house help in my house; everybody knows that. Let us stop all this fake life.”

He added that Nigeria’s economic and security problems require leaders who live modestly and act responsibly. Obi said he believes his experience and outlook have prepared him to confront the country’s challenges if given the opportunity to serve at the national level.

Peter Obi decries worsening insecurity

Source: Legit.ng