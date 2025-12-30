A man who was driving behind Anthony Joshua’s car shared what happened immediately after the accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

He shared how long it took road officials to arrive, and the first thing they did upon getting there and meeting the wreckage

His viral post sparked reactions as many debated on the issue of first responders at the scene of the viral accident

A Nigerian man, Yemi Dada, shared what he saw at the scene of the accident involving British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, immediately after it happened.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.

Anthony Joshua: Man Driving Behind Boxer's Car Shares What Road Officials Did First After Accident

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Hours after the incident, a man identified as @deyemidada on X shared what the road officials did first after arriving at the scene and how long it took them.

He noted that his car was behind the wreck of Anthony Joshua’s vehicle after the accident.

His X post read:

“I was one vehicle behind the wreck of AJs car and I can confirm that the @FRSCNigeria officers were on the scene in about 5 mins. They arrived on foot running because a build up of cars had blocked access to the wreckage.

“They extracted AJ from the car and removed the bodies from the road and cleared traffic in about 10 minutes. They did very well.

“Interesting comments about an ambulance coming to the scene. The @FRSCNigeria officers were 1st responders and anyone familiar with that location should know there are at least 2 Ambulances in front of the redeemed camp AAPIT which was 5 mins before the location of the accident.”

See his tweet below:

Anthony Joshua’s accident: Reactions trail eyewitness account

@accalabister said:

Many Nigerians don't even know the emergency number to call when something like this happens. Did anyone around there try to call an ambulance? They are all busy making videos

@JohnOche616985 said:

Thank you very much for the information Sir, As citizens of this country we need a reorientation of attitude towards our Dear country Nigeria

@Chewy9991 said:

Did you see the drivers condition? He is not in any of the videos

@smartcitizenng said:

Is @FRSCNigeria trained in medical emergency practice/ procedures? I’m asking because the man was pull out of the car - something that should not have happened especially when 2 people allegedly died in the accident

@DeBigFAB3 said:

They don’t want to hear this because of their agenda to discredit Nigeria at any given opportunity. Check well many of them or their family members contributed to the mess they are crying about. Some of them are worse than the Government they criticize.

