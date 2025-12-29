The US has resumed intelligence operations over Sambisa Forest, Borno State, targeting ISWAP

Gulfstream V aircraft conducts daily surveillance, signalling renewed US military focus in Nigeria

Recent US airstrikes reflect President Trump's commitment to countering jihadist threats in Nigeria

Sambisa, Borno state - The United States has resumed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations in Nigeria.

This is as an American aircraft observed flying around the Sambisa Forest in Borno state, days after US strikes on Islamic State-linked targets in Sokoto.

Flight tracking data shared on Saturday showed the aircraft operating over parts of north-east Nigeria, signalling a return of US aerial surveillance missions after a brief pause, The Cable reported.

Sahel analyst confirms focus on ISWAP

Brant Philip, a Sahel-focused terrorism tracker, said the renewed surveillance mission is targeting the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the Islamic State affiliate operating mainly in the North-east and the Lake Chad Basin.

“The United States resumed ISR operations today on ISWAP in the Sambisa Forest, Borno State in north-east Nigeria, after a pause of one day following the strikes in Sokoto State,” Philip wrote on X.

Gulfstream aircraft used for intelligence missions

According to the flight tracking data, the aircraft involved is a Gulfstream V, a long-range jet frequently modified for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The aircraft has reportedly been flying over Nigerian airspace almost daily since the surveillance operation began late last month.

Data also linked the aircraft’s operator to Tenax Aerospace, a special mission aviation company known to work closely with the US military on intelligence-related flights.

Surveillance missions began from Ghana

Flight records indicate that the ISR operations commenced on 24 November, with the aircraft taking off from Ghana, which serves as a key logistics hub for US military activities in Africa.

A former US official previously said the missions include intelligence gathering on militant groups operating in Nigeria, as well as efforts related to tracking an American pilot kidnapped in neighbouring Niger Republic.

Operations follow high-level US–Nigeria security talks

The renewed surveillance comes shortly after Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, met with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, amid threats by President Donald Trump to intervene militarily against jihadist groups in Nigeria, Arise Television reported.

Following the meeting, Hegseth said the United States would work “aggressively” with Nigeria to end what he described as the persecution of Christians by jihadist terrorists.

More US strikes expected

Thursday’s airstrikes in Sokoto marked the first execution of President Trump’s warning of direct US military action in Nigeria. The US President has since indicated that further strikes could follow.

The resumption of surveillance flights over Sambisa is widely seen as part of broader US efforts to monitor militant movements and shape future counter-terrorism operations in Nigeria.

