Liverpool are at risk of not having three of their Brazilian stars when they play Manchester United at Old Trafford in October

Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have been called up for Brazil's forthcoming CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

The Reds opened their Premier League weekend with a comfortable win over Norwich City at Carrow Road

Liverpool are facing the possibility of facing their arch-rivals Man United in October without Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, The Sun, Liverpool.

The trio have been called up for the CONCACAF Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Argentina, Chile and Peru respectively.

Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho could be out of Man United clash clash due to COVID-19 fears. Photo by Phil Noble

Source: Getty Images

FIFA's rule for South American players in England

A new FIFA rule has now stated that no Premier League clubs will hold onto their players even if they face quarantine on their return.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Last year, English clubs were given the right to prevent their South American stars from playing international games due to COVID-19 fears during international breaks last season.

This means that Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino will have top quarantine for nine days after returning from their international engagements.

The result of their nine-day absence would see the Reds play without them during their game Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

During their second international break in October, the three members of the Samba Boys' squad will not travel to Old Trafford to face United.

Manchester City will also the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Chelsea will be without Brazilian centre-back Thiaho Silva over the same period.

Liverpool's season so far

Liverpool started their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over newly-promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Jurgen Klopp's men were without Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson as Firmino also came in as a second-half substitute.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Firmino and Mohamed wrapped up a five-star performance for the former English champions.

Source: Legit