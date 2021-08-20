Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Yerins in an interview with Legit.ng disclosed the reason he decided to audition for the show

The medical doctor talked about his time in the house and how the only thing people want on the show is fights and arguments

Yerins also explained his feelings for Liquorose and said that he does not feel like he has been put in a zone

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Yerins was part of the first set of contestants who were evicted from the house.

The polymath recently had an interview with Legit.ng and he talked about life before BBNaija, auditioning for the show, his experience, love interest and who would most likely win the show.

Why BBNaija?

On why the medical doctor thought going for the BBNaija show was the next step despite his many talents, Yerins disclosed that he had the idea back in 2020.

According to him, when he got back in 2019, he wanted to explore the country with his ideas and investments which did not quite work out for him.

He continued by saying that he needed a platform where people could see him to increase the chances of growing and selling his ideas.

Housemates nominations

A lot of the Shine Ya Eye housemates found it easy to nominate Yerins, but he revealed that it was only the wild cards that put him up for eviction.

He noted that he relented in showing himself at some point during his stay because the wild card exercise touched him emotionally which affected him.

Yerins also touched on the perception of him that some of the housemates had.

Maria's allegation

Yerins revealed that he found a video on TikTok where Maria was telling other housemates that he peeped while she was in the bathroom, which he didn't do.

According to him, if she had a reason to feel like that, she should have talked to him, instead of tarnishing his image because they had conversations in the house.

The polymath said that it was sad that Maria's thinking was one of the reasons he got out of the house.

Getting along with housemates

Yerins further revealed that he didn't get along with Arin because she is highly sensitive and conniving.

He decided to stay away from her seeing as they didn't vibe. He however noted that he goes along with every other person just fine.

Boring housemates

According to the polymath, he has not seen anyone personally say his set is boring but he knows everyone expected violence.

He stated that fights and shipping would naturally come out but people needed to give it time and let the housemates settle properly into the game.

Brother-zoned by Liquorose

Yerins noted that he had no clue who liquorose was and they just vibed well and he started liking her and nursing the idea of something else.

He revealed that he told her he like her and she caught him off guard when she asked if he was asking her out.

The dancer, however, revealed she would be friends with him instead which was fine with Yerins because they needed to be friends first at least so he did not feel brother-zoned.

Whitemoney for the money

Yerins revealed that Whitmoney has the best chances of winning the competition because he is an amazing person who is enthusiastic and plays the game in an interesting way.

He revealed that he is also rooting for the young man to bring the money home.

Yerins shares clop of call with Nengi

In a video sighted on Instagram, Yerins was spotted having a conversation with Lockdown housemate, Nengi via video call.

The young man who was all smiles looked excited to be talking to the beauty queen as they gisted about his time in the house.

According to him, his time on the show was amazing and the feeling he got from it is a once in a lifetime kind of feeling.

