Nigerian singer Small Doctor recently took to social media to react to the passing of singer Sound Sultan

The young man shared a chat he had with the late Jagbajantis crooner before his death where he told him he had a strong spirit and would bounce back

Mourning the deceased, Small Doctor prayed that the late legendary musician would rest in perfect peace

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Close friends and colleagues of Sound Sultan are taking to social media to share screenshots of their interactions with the singer before he died.

Singer Small Doctor is one of them as he recently took to his Instagram Story to share his WhatsApp chats with Sultan.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Small doctor mourns late Sound Sultan. Photos:@iam_smalldoctor, @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Small Doctor shares his chat with Sound Sultan

The screenshot showed Small Doctor praying that the late singer would bounce back. He also encouraged Sultan, telling him that his spirit is strong.

Small Doctor made a voice note singing that it was not time for Sultan to go.

Another chat between the men showed Small Doctor asking after the welfare of the late singer.

Replying to him, Sultan said he had been discharged from the hospital and he was to start the next phase of his treatment from home.

Read the chat below:

Singer Small doctor's chat with late Sound Sultan. Photo: @iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Funke Akindele mourns Sound Sultan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress took to her Instastory channel with a series of videos in which she spoke about the heartbreaking incident.

The Jenifa film star explained that she had just finished Sunday service with other members of her family when the news was shared with her.

Funke who appeared to be in disbelief continued asking how and why the singer should be the one taken by death.

In a different portion of the video, the actress noted that there isn’t much to the world. Funke added that Sound Sultan was indeed one of the good ones who was always willing to support others.

Source: Legit.ng