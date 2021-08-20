An Imo state indigene has become a centre of attention after she revealed that she dumped her teaching profession for keke driving

The theology graduate said the money she makes from her transport business is way more than what she was earning as a teacher

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video said that there are several office jobs that cannot measure up to transport business

The video of a young Nigerian lady from Imo riding a keke (tricycle) for commercial purposes has got many people talking online.

In a short clip that was shared by @Instablo9ja on Instagram, the single lady said that she studied theology at the University of Calabar.

Many people praised the lady's hardworking spirit. Photo source: @Instablog9ja

Teaching job did not pay me well

When asked why she decided to go into that business route, the lady revealed that the job is far better than the teaching job she was into.

The business lady stated that she was a teacher in private schools before the switch. The keke driver added she got tired of the pittance that came in as salary.

Watch the video below:

God bless your hustle

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 420,000 with over 58,000 likes from Nigerians.

Below are some of their reactions:

"This commercial vehicle owners are making money ehn. Those people make more money than some people with white collar jobs."

"Imo girl leave ashawo dy drive keke? Nawao.. Make Una clap for this one oh."

"Everybody get e hustle... May God bless everyone hustling hard."

"The money made from keke ehh, even bankers don't make half it's just stressful and a down looked job."

"Me sef, shoe selling pays more. Weldon hustler."

Source: Legit