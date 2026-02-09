A Lagos resident, a realtor, has decried the busy nature of the state, using his observation about a busy road as a case study

A Lagos-based realtor, known on TikTok as @harveybarnes100, has expressed concern about the busy way of life of Lagosians.

The realtor began his rant as he stepped out onto the busy road at 5:57 am to find it already crowded with people already going about their businesses.

A young man decries how Lagosians rise up very early to go about their businesses.

Realtor worries about Lagos

The young man filmed the busy Iyana Oworo road, which had motorists and people like it were dawn.

@harveybarnes100 called Lagos a stupid place and attributed the purported low life expectancy of the residents to the state's busy nature, which he argues was not ideal for healthy living.

@harveybarnes100 further worried that people in Lagos were not sleeping, eating and living well. He wrote:

"LAGOS IS A STUPID PLACE FR 😡 tell me why I’m leaving my house by 5:57am and everywhere is already Crowded, no wonder our life expectancy is 57 years. We’re not even sleeping well , eating well, or living well. This is bullshi't FFS !"

His outcry was met with mixed reactions, with many dismissing his concern and tagging it as a normal occurrence in Lagos.

A man tags Lagos state a stupid state over how busy it gets early in the morning.

Watch his video below:

Lagos: Reactions trail man's observation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's observation below:

Sir_Kelvz said:

"No b life ona dy live for the Lagos, Ajeh."

ACCURACY 💫 said:

"If you want to live long commot for Lagos."

Oluwafunmibi Tabitha said:

"5:57 keh, you are even late already."

TONYE 🎖️ said:

"When I worked with Guardian Newspaper, we do deliver newspapers as early as 3am to 6am,from Ikeja to badagry we till encounter traffic almost daily."

Mullernia blues ️🥶💙⚽️🥇 said:

"Lol I stay in mowe axis Ogun state anytime I'm working on the island I wake by 3am 4am at the bustop by 6am I do reach Island lol 😆 😂😂 omo I wan die."

ayonaff said:

"Lmao, leaving Lagos was one of my best decisions."

Toh Seen said:

"3 minutes to 6 and you're walking calmly 😂 be like naa u be manager !!!"

Lady's experience in Lagos at 5am

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared her experience leaving home at 5:00 am in Lagos state.

She shared a video on TikTok, stating that rising very early is a necessity in Lagos, where the day begins before dawn for many residents.

The video, posted by @darkskinnedella, showed the streets of Lagos at 5:00 am, filled with people making their way to work. The roads were congested, and pedestrians filled the sidewalks, creating a chaotic scene so early in the morning. In the clip, the lady had to navigate through the crowds, politely excusing herself as she went about her day.

