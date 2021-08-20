The ruling APC is about to face another serious legal battle as some of the party's members have sued Governor Buni

The APC chieftains numbering about 100 want the court to dissolve the party's caretaker committee which is headed by Buni, a serving governor in Yobe state

Others joined in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and INEC

Benue state - Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) numbering about 100 in Benue state have sued Governor Mai Bala Buni of Yobe state who is the party’s caretaker committee chairman.

Daily Trust reported that the suit was filed over the legal status of the APC's Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention (CECPC).

Legit.ng gathers that others joined as defendants in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Premium Times also reported.

Aggrieved APC members want caretaker committee dissolved

It is gathered that the aggrieved APC chieftains in the suit filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja want the 13-member caretaker committee of the APC dissolved.

Part of their arguments is that Malami who administered the oath of office on Governor Buni as purported caretaker chairman lacks the powers to do so under any provision of the APC constitution.

APC chieftain Bolarinwa urges court to declare Buni-led committee illegal

In a similar development, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, a chieftain of the APC in Kwara has called on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court to declare the Buni-led caretaker committee illegal.

Bolarinwa in the suit noted that according to sections 183 and 223 of the 1999 constitution, it is illegal for Buni as a sitting governor to preside over the affairs of the ruling party.

Moreover, the party's bigwig argued that the appointments of an executive director in Nigeria Export and Import (NEXIM) Bank and a senior special assistant to the president on National Social Investment Programmes into CECPC were wrong.

APC faults PDP's call for Buni’s removal

Meanwhile, another suit instituted against Governor Buni by the PDP has been condemned by the ruling party.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook on Thursday, August 12, the party’s spokesperson James Akpanudoedehe said the main opposition party was desperate.

Akpanudoedehe described the court action seeking the removal of Buni from office as Yobe governor as misplaced and frivolous, noting that the PDP was executing poorly scripted propaganda.

