Abuja - The suit instituted against Governor Mai Mala Buni, the caretaker committee chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) has been condemned by the ruling party.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook on Thursday, August 12, the party’s spokesperson James Akpanudoedehe said the main opposition party was desperate.

Akpanudoedehe described the court action seeking the removal of Buni from office as Yobe governor as misplaced and frivolous,

While noting that the PDP was executing a poorly scripted propaganda, the APC spokesperson asked the PDP to focus on the crisis in its camp.

He went on to note that the APC would not comment on the PDP’s court action, saying it would be sub judice to respond to the opposition party.

PDP asks court to remove Buni as Yobe governor

Recall that Buni was dragged to court over his appointment as the chairman of the caretaker committee of the APC.

PDP on Thursday, August 12, instituted a suit seeking the removal of Buni from office as Yobe state governor.

In the suit dated and filed August 12, the PDP submitted that Buni violated Section 183 of the constitution when he accepted to serve as chairman of the caretaker committee of the APC despite holding the position of an executive governor.

Oshiomhole breaks silence on APC leadership crisis, speaks on return as national chairman

Meanwhile, more than a year after leaving the position of national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has distanced himself from the leadership crisis rocking the ruling party.

The former Edo state governor in a statement shared on his Facebook paged on Wednesday, August 11, by his media aide, Victor Oshioke denied any plan to return as the national chairman of APC.

While describing the speculation as false, Oshiomhole reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC under the leadership of Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe state.

