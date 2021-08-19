The appointment of Mai Mala Buni as the head of the APC's Caretaker /Extraordinary Convention (CECPC) has been challenged in court

The suit was filed on Wednesday, August 18, by a ruling party chieftain, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa

Bolarinwa's suit argued that it is unconstitutional for Buni, as a sitting governor, to occupy such a position

Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kawara has called on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court to declare the Buni-led caretaker committee illegal.

Bolarinwa in the suit noted that according to sections 183 and 223 of the 1999 constitution, it is illegal for Buni as a sitting governor to preside over the affairs of the ruling party, The Nation reports.

Moreover, the party's bigwig argued that judging by Article 17(IV) of the APC regulation and section 223 of the 1999 constitution, the appointments of an executive director in Nigeria Export and Import (NEXIM) Bank and a senior special assistant to the president on National Social Investment Programmes into CECPC were wrong.

Even more, with regards to Article 18 (II) of the APC Constitution, he urged the court to determine the legality of Buni's appointment and that of executive members without ratification of the Board of Trustees (BoT).

Bolarinwa also challenged the decision of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) to extend the tenure of the Caretaker /Extraordinary Convention (CECPC).

More trouble for APC as PDP adjusts suit seeking Buni’s Sack as Yobe governor

Meanwhile, for distancing himself from a suit seeking to unseat Buni of Yobe, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had reacted to the decision of its 2019 governorship candidate in the state, Umar Damagum.

The PDP said it would exclude Damagum and his running mate, Baba Abba Aji, from the suit.

Legit.ng gathered that this was made known on Tuesday, August 17, by the counsel to the PDP, Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

The PDP had approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, asking it to sack the governor for taking up another political position as the APC caretaker chairman.

