Popular Nigerian comedian, Taaooma and her partner, Abula always make people want to fall in love everytime they share photos

Tao recently took to her Instagram page with different photos she took with Abula, and they were nothing short of romantic

The comedian's caption got people wishing they had partners in crime as they gushed over the lovely couple

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mariam Apaokagi, fondly called Taaooma has got fans gushing on social media after she shared a post.

The young lady whose lover is popular cinematographer, Abula in 2020, shared the video of her proposal which happened in Namibia.

Taaooma snd her cinematographer lover Abula Photo credit: @maryam_apaokagi

Source: Instagram

In a recent post on Instagram, Tao shared loved up photos as she struck different poses with Abula in a beautiful space in Namibia.

The comedian donned a pink shirt, ripped jeans and paired it with a cute cap, while her man wore combat jeans paired with a pull over and boots.

Taaooma captioned the post with:

"Partner in crime."

See post below:

Reactions

As expected, Taaooma's post generated reactions from fans, read some of the comments gathered below:

Crystalz_collections:

"Wahala for who no be criminal bayi."

Redeemartz_:

"God me sef na criminal nah."

Faithfulsinner.3x___:

"Awww."

Imoheboh:

"Fine people."

Mpress_leemah:

"God when??"

Jaypearl1:

"Last slide!!"

Puritycheris:

"Beautiful."

Symplyhorlly:

"Two love birds."

Berryace0121:

"E restrict my airflow."

Justaddited_:

"This is just too much."

Addiction_lux:

"The girl and her husband."

Me_lanin_pie:

"Bonnie and Clyde."

Nannacirmanamos:

"Haaa!!!!! Tao. I’ll go and tell your mother."

Niffy_falabi:

"Last slide Maryam. You self have join them to pepper us."

Fheeranmie:

"God. I’m I not a criminal enough. This right here is goals."

Taaooma shows off dance skills

Popular Instagram comedian Maryam Apaokagi, also known as Taaooma, showed fans on TikTok that comedy is not the only department she can excel in.

She shared a video of herself and a young man as they danced a routine to Rema's then reigning single, Bounce.

The dance which had been practised to perfection was delivered smoothly and flawlessly.

The talented skit maker donned a black top, blue shorts which had pop socks underneath, and finished with a straw hat.

Source: Legit