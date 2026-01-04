The Nigerian Exchange ended the week higher as investors focused on Financial Services and ICT stocks, with the ASI up 1.92%

Cornerstone Insurance, Chams Holding, and Access Holdings led the top gainers, with Financial Services accounting for 76.61% of turnover by volume

E Tranzact, First Holdco, LivingTrust Mortgage, CAP, and Champion Breweries led decliners, while 73 equities advanced

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened for four trading days this week, following the Federal Government’s declaration of Thursday, January 1, 2026, as a public holiday to mark the New Year celebration.

Investors traded a total of 7.821 billion shares worth N134.471 billion in 150,799 deals during the week, up significantly from 2.876 billion shares valued at N63.832 billion in 80,229 deals recorded the previous week.

Market Activity by Sector

The Financial Services Industry led trading activity, with 5.992 billion shares worth N67.024 billion exchanged in 55,598 deals, contributing 76.61% of total volume and 49.84% of total value.

The ICT sector followed with 946.959 million shares valued at N8.028 billion in 15,443 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry recorded 258.820 million shares worth N9.381 billion traded in 24,133 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Chams Holding Company Plc, and Access Holdings Plc accounted for 5.317 billion shares worth N37.361 billion in 10,441 deals, representing 67.97% of total volume and 27.78% of total value.

Market Performance Snapshot

The NGX All Share Index ASI rose 1.92% to close at 156,492.36 points, while market capitalization increased 2.09% to N99.938 trillion.

Market breadth was positive, with 73 equities gaining, higher than 44 last week. 23 equities declined, lower than 30 recorded previously, while 51 equities remained unchanged, down from 73 in the prior week.

Top 10 Price Gainers

Austin Laz & Company Plc 3.20 to 4.67 (45.94%)

Aluminium Extrusion Ind. Plc 16.35 to 23.80 (45.57%)

Eunisell Interlinked Plc 87.95 to 126.00 (43.26%)

Associated Bus Company Plc 3.27 to 4.51 (37.92%)

Honeywell Flour Mill Plc 17.75 to 23.00 (29.58%)

Fidson Healthcare Plc 43.90 to 55.00 (25.28%)

DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc 1.70 to 2.09 (22.94%)

McNichols Plc 2.95 to 3.59 (21.69%)

Ikeja Hotel Plc 36.95 to 44.90 (21.52%)

C & I Leasing Plc 6.20 to 7.50 (20.97%)

Top 10 Price Decliners

E Tranzact International Plc 12.60 to 11.35 (9.92%)

First Holdco Plc 53.00 to 48.80 (7.92%)

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc 3.68 to 3.40 (7.61%)

CAP Plc 74.00 to 69.00 (6.76%)

Champion Breweries Plc 15.00 to 14.00 (6.67%)

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc 6.40 to 6.00 (6.25%)

Nigerian Breweries Plc 79.35 to 74.80 (5.73%)

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc 4.02 to 3.81 (5.22%)

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc 47.10 to 45.00 (4.46%)

Seplat Energy Plc 5,809.00 to 5,610.00 (3.43%)

