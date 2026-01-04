A Venezuelan lady who dislikes Donald Trump has shared her honest thoughts on the capture of Nicolas Maduro by the United States

The US captured Venezuelan leader Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores in the morning of Saturday, January 3

She noted that they had tried everything possible as civilians to get rid of the Maduro administration to no avail

Maria Yeoshen Martinez, a Venezuelan lady who is not a fan of Donald Trump, has said that she and every Venezuelan she knows are delighted about the capture of Nicolas Maduro, whom she described as a dictator and murderer.

On Saturday, January 3, Maduro was captured in Venezuela, along with his wife Cilia Flores, by the US Army's Delta Force, an elite special forces unit, and flown to the US, where he would face federal narco-terrorism charges.

Venezuelan lady reacts to Maduro's capture

While maintaining that she is not a supporter of Trump, Maria noted that they, as civilians, had tried everything within their power to remove the Maduro administration to no avail.

She agreed with notions that the US is after their oil, but pointed out that Venezuelans have not benefited from owning large deposits of oil in any way.

Maria said Maduro impoverished the citizenry and that living in Venezuela is a nightmare she couldn't describe in words.

While stating it clearly that Venezuelans are not happy with an invasion, she said they are delighted that Maduro was whisked away as a criminal. A part of her Facebook post read:

"I don’t support / like Trump. But as Venezuelan and every Venezuelan person I know we are happy that this murdered/dictator was taken. Yes, our mineral resources are the aim, but since decades we haven’t enjoyed any benefits from our oil. It’s hard to understand how hard is to live in Venezuela. That’s why I don’t like to give my opinion about other conflicts because I live in my own flesh how miss understood the situation about Venezuela is for the people that doesn’t live there.

"We are at the moment the country with the biggest exodus in the American continent. We are about 33 million people and 9 million are out. That’s almost a third of the population. Living in Venezuela is a nightmare that can’t be described by words.

"I insist. In not a Trump supporter. But we had tried everything in our civilian power to get rid of this regime without success. We have proof that they steal our last presidential elections and still, they are in power, they imprison civilians who protest on the street when they steal the elections, lots of them under age.

"Every powerful nation is chasing natural resources of other countries. Russians, China, Iran, Cuba are in Venezuela because of our resources. And again, we are a very poor country that once was very rich. Where filling your car with petrol was cheaper than a bottle of water..."

See Maria's reaction to Maduro's capture below:

Maduro's capture: Venezuelan woman's reaction trends

Venezuelan lady tearfully reacts to Maduro's capture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Venezuelan lady had broken down in tears asshe reacted to Nicolas Maduro's capture by the US.

Amid tears, she spoke about how the Venezuelan maladministration robbed her of her childhood, describing Maduro's capture as incredible.

She expressed amazement and disbelief about his capture, which she said is a historic moment for Venezuela. The lady said Maduro's capture paves the way for the country to grow.

