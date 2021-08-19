BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemates, Vee and Neo are still waxing stronger and it is heartwarming to see

Vee clocked 25 on Thursday, August 19 and Neo took to social media to pen a really lovely note to her

The young man noted that words cannot express his feelings for Vee but all she has to do is give him forever to ride with

Big Brother Naija Lockdown ex-housemate, Vee has been lovingly celebrated by fans and colleagues on the occasion of her 25th birthday.

Her lover, Neo who was also a contestant last year, took to his Instagram page with a post that got people gushing over them.

Vee and Neo are couple goals Photo credit: @veeiye

Give me forever

In the photos Neo shared, he was shirtless as Vee who wore a strapped embellished gown leaned against him.

Taking to the caption, Neo disclosed that words and feelings might not fully express how he feels about his woman, but if she gives him forever, he will ride with it.

He wrote:

"Words can’t explain, feelings may not fully express, but give me forever and I will ride it with you. Happy 25 London Girl."

See post below:

Reactions

The birthday girl herself replied with :

Veeiye:

"Thank you baby."

The photos of the lovers and Neo's caption got people gushing over their love, read some of the comments sighted below:

Thedorathybachor:

"Wahalaaaaaa! We love to see it, e choke. God when oooo? I don braid, make I go buy neck piece too."

Crazeclown

"Beautiful."

Enioluwaofficial:

"Ehhhhh!!! Goooood Ooooooo!!!! Med oooooo!!! God, Oya Nah!!!! ITS THIS TYPE O!"

Yettyclassy:

"My ship."

Princenelsonenwerem:

"Osheeey Mr and Mrs Smith Akpofure. Choke us oo we deserve."

Winiii_freddd:

"I have been waitinggg for thissss!!"

Veeneobbnfanpage:

"London girl and Warri Boy."

Abynai_kosia:

"Happy birthday Victoria. We go love o."

Neo's mum endorses relationship

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Neo Akpofure, was hosted by his dedicated fans in celebration of his birthday.

Interestingly, the reality star did not show up at the event alone as he made sure to attend with fellow BBNaija star and his lover, Vee.

Upon Neo's mum's arrival, Vee quickly made way for her to have a place beside her son, Neo. However, the mum casually refused and insisted that Vee should be the one beside her man.

