An adorable video of BBNaija’s Vee and Neo has surfaced in the online community and stirred sweet reactions

The clip captured the moment Neo’s mum encouraged Vee to take her place beside him during his gift presentation event

Several social media users found the video adorable with many noting that the love ship of the two is sailing smoothly

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Neo Akpofure, was recently hosted by his dedicated fans in celebration of his birthday.

Interestingly, the reality star did not show up at the event alone as he made sure to attend with fellow BBNaija star and his lover, Vee.

A video that has now caught the attention of many on social media captured the moment Neo’s mum arrived at the event.

Neo and Vee attended the event together. Photo: @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

Upon her arrival, Vee quickly made way for her to have a place beside her son, Neo. However, the mum casually refused and insisted that Vee should be the one beside her man.

Watch the adorable video below:

Reactions as Vee meets Neo’s mum

The video elicited different reactions from observers on social media. Some noted that the action of Neo’s mum is an indication that Vee and Neo’s relationship is sailing smoothly.

Read some comments sighted below:

meenarht114 said:

"Ultimate ship."

claraebe3 said:

"Wish them the best."

kateeffong.okunnu said:

"When Vee greeted his mum in his dialect naim I know say Osetigo."

iam_esstarkay said:

"My babies have grown o.... almost a year I met these two."

123omotola said:

"The sheep has never not been sailing."

Fans gift Neo brand new car and 2 million as birthday gift

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported that Neo’s fans went an extra mile in celebrating his birthday and proving their love to him.

Some of the fans came together to gift the reality star with a whopping sum of two million for his birthday.

The cash gift also came along with a brand new car for the former BBNaija housemate.

A photo making the rounds captured the excited birthday boy posing with a dummy cheque that had his name boldly written on it.

Source: Legit.ng News