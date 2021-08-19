Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, has said that Nigeria is winning the war against insurgency

The minister, however, lamented that the Boko Haram terrorist group is difficult to overcome as it is driven by an ideology

Mohammed said further that Nigeria is not a failed state, noting the increasing number of insurgents surrendering with weapons and their families

FCT, Abuja - The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the fact that insurgents are surrendering shows that Nigeria is winning the war against them, according to the Punch.

He, nevertheless, lamented that a terrorist group like Boko Haram which is driven by ideology is difficult to overcome just like the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The minister disclosed this during an interview with media organizations including the BBC Radio and Television, Bloomberg and Politico.

Lai Mohammed said Nigeria is not a failed state and cannot go the way of Afghanistan where the Taliban has taken the rein of power. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

He said:

“This is what people should appreciate about fighting terrorism. The good news is that insurgents today are surrendering in droves and we are going after them. The truth of the matter is that the Nigerian government is winning the war against insurgents.”

Backing his claim, Mohammed said:

“The evidence of that is the number of insurgents that are now surrendering and they are not only surrendering their weapons but are also coming with their relations and their families.”

On the reason why schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram have not been released despite the government’s achievement,

Mohammed said:

“This thing takes time. Don’t forget that in 2015, Boko Haram controlled a swathe of land the size of Belgium. Don’t forget that in 2015, the entire northeast was a no-go area, where schools were closed, markets were closed, hospitals were closed but today we have pinned them to a very small area.”

The minister hinted further that Nigeria having challenges in one corner of the country doesn’t qualify it as a failed state, Premium Times report further indicates.

“A failed state is not a state where you have challenges only in one corner of the country. A failed state is a state where you have general paralysis everywhere. If what is happening in the last few weeks is anything to go by, we are winning this war.”

