Apart from the fact that Twitter will resume its operation in Nigeria, the site will be establishing an office in the country soon

This was revealed by the minister of communication, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, August 11, in Abuja

Mohammed told State House correspondents that as part of its conditions, Twitter will have to register with the Federal Inland Revenue Service for regular tax payment

Abuja - The federal government, through the minister of communication, Lai Mohammed, has announced that Twitter will be opening a Nigerian-based office soon.

Mohammed made this known on Wednesday, August 11, while speaking with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

The minister said so far, the government has offered to lift the ban on the site with some conditions some of which include registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Punch has it that other conditions are the mandatory employment of a country representative, registration with organisations like NIPDA, like NCC, NBC, and commitment to working with the Federal Inland Revenue Service for tax.

Quoting the minister, Guardian said:

“I know that one of the conditions that we set was that Twitter, in line with Nigeria’s Companies and Allied Matters Act, should establish a presence in Nigeria with registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“And we think...that if you want to do business in Nigeria, you must register first as a Nigerian company and of course, you must have an address.”

According to Mohammed, Twitter reacted to the condition of establishing a presence in Nigeria by opening an office in 2022.

Twitter had reacted to the government's plan to lift the suspension on the operations of the microblogging platform in Nigeria.

Mohammed had declared that the suspension of Twitter's operations would be lifted “in a matter of days.” Mohammed gave this update on Wednesday.

The government suspended Twitter on Friday, June 4 after it removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

Twitter was also accused of allowing its platform to be used for actions threatening Nigeria's corporate existence.

Twitter reacts

Following the minister's statement, Reuters quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying that the company recently met with the federal government on how to resolve the issues that led to the suspension.

The unnamed spokesperson said:

"Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.

"We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon."

The Punch also reported the statement of the Twitter spokesperson citing AFP as its source.

