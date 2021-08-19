Lovely photos of President Buhari's son Yusuf and his beautiful bride Zahra has been trending on various social media platforms

The couple was recently spotted in beautiful outfits depicting their tribe and religion as they posed for the camera

Lovely Zahra and some of her friends and family members were also seen with her uncle Sarkin Kano

As the wedding ceremony of Yusuf Buhari and his bride-to-be draws closer, the couple has been seen gracing various activities organised on their behalf.

The most recent was Zahra's henna party and it saw members of both families gathered at the ceremony, including her uncle Sarkin Kano.

Yusuf Buhari's bride Zahra and her friends meet the Emir of Kano. Photos: @fabricblogger, @fashionseriesng

Source: Instagram

1. Zahra's henna party

In a video spotted online, friends of the bride were spotted looking lovely as they sat on the mat while waiting for the party to get started.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. Zahra and her uncle

Yusuf Buhari's bride struck a pose with the Sarkin Kano. Her friends and some family members were donned in matching outfits as they took their seats around the elderly man.

3. The bride

Zahra was spotted in a throne-like seat as her party progressed.

4. The pre-wedding video

A video from the couple's pre-wedding shoot was also spotted online and it is all shades of beautiful.

5. The prewedding photos

The couple's prewedding photos were also seen online and they looked gorgeous.

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians congratulated the couple while others shared their thoughts on the prewedding video.

geenafoodiesandspice:

"Northerners and Zee world are like bread and butter… Congratulations to them."

bienarriveng:

"They both look funny..but congratulations to them."

ojhappiness:

"Very boring. congratulations to them."

okwuosaifeoma:

"So with all their money and alleged class, this is what they come up with, boring. Congratulations to them."

leemah_secret:

"Be like zee world."

tayomi_bridget_:

"Na only the guy dey happy ni?"

Shebi na national budget

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yusuf’s wife-to-be, Zahra Bayero, recently hosted a bridal shower that had social media buzzing for different reasons.

The snow-themed bridal shower had a lot of dignitaries’ children in attendance as they celebrated with the wife-to-be.

Days later, a video made the rounds on social media of the rich kids at the event singing the lines from Tiwa Savage’s popular song, Koroba.

In a video that was shared online by one of them, the guests were heard excitedly singing ‘shebi na national budget, we go blow am like trumpet’.

Source: Legit.ng