US superstar Kanye West has decided to take the Donda listening sessions to his own hometown of Chicago

The rapper has announced that the third listening party of the highly anticipated project will take place in his hometown's Soldier Field

The award-winning musician's manager promised fans that the artist will drop the album after the Chicago event

Kanye West is taking his Donda listening party to his hometown of Chicago, US. The rapper has hosted two album listening sessions in Atlanta but it is still not clear when he will drop the highly-anticipated project for the whole world.

He reportedly took to social media to announce that the third event will take place at Soldier Field in his hometown. The event is set to take place on 26 August.

Kanye West is taking his 'Donda' album listening event to his hometown of Chicago. Image: @photosofkanye

According to Complex, Yeezy posted the party's poster on his Instagram but he has since deleted it. According to the publication, the superstar's manager Abou 'Bu' Thiam gave stans hope that he will drop the album after the event.

Bu, who also reportedly posted the announcement on his own account, took to the comments section to reply to a few fans asking when Ye would drop the project.

Some fans also took to Complex's comment section to share their thoughts on the third event.

@Lkroos11:

"It seems like he's never going to release the album."

@BlackKimJongUn:

"Round 3."

@lmaodreww:

"Y’all really gon think he’s gonna drop it after this one too huh."

Kanye West makes N2.8bn off Donda merch

Legit.ng reported that Kanye West made a whopping $7 million (over N2.8bn) on his new album, Donda merchandise during his second listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta a few days ago.

Even though the star has not dropped the highly-anticipated album yet, he is surely making a profit while promoting it. He has held two listening events and has also racked in millions through ticket sales.

Complex reported that the US rapper's brand appears to be stronger than ever as he prepares to drop the new album. Social media users took to the outlet's comment section and shared mixed reactions to the news.

