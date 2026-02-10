Dangote refinery has announcd plans to individuals who claim it imports petrol

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has said it has identified individuals behind claims that it imports petrol into Nigeria, describing the allegations as misleading and deliberately propagated to undermine the country’s refining ambitions.

In a statement issued on Monday, the refinery said it would disclose the identities and motives of those responsible “at the appropriate time” and pursue legal action against them.

Part of the statement reads:

“This propaganda is being promoted by unpatriotic and unscrupulous individuals who cannot afford to see Nigeria stop imports."

The company accusing them of benefiting from past “fraudulent financing transactions” linked to the repair of state-owned refineries.

The refinery said the latest reports, attributed to an international intelligence firm and amplified through newspaper advertisements, falsely suggested that it imports finished Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

On February 4, the refinery’s chief executive officer, David Bird, clarified that the facility does not import petroleum products but only intermediate feedstocks used in refining.

Dangote clarifies importation

According to the company, Dangote refinery imports only intermediate streams and blending components, such as high-sulphur reformates and low-RON condensates, which require further processing before meeting market specifications.

It added:

“These materials are not petrol and cannot be sold as such without additional refining,” the statement said, adding that the practice is standard among large refineries in Europe and Asia.

The refinery said the only petrol it supplies to the Nigerian market is Euro 5–compliant PMS, which undergoes quality testing before distribution."

The refinery said the matter was also addressed at an S&P Global forum in the United Kingdom, where participants acknowledged its role in reshaping Nigeria’s refining capacity.

Dangote refinery added the only petrol it supplies to the Nigerian market is Euro 5–compliant PMS, which undergoes quality testing before distribution.

It added that since commencing operations, the refinery has improved fuel quality in Nigeria and reduced reliance on high-sulphur petrol imports.

The company urged industry stakeholders to ensure technical accuracy and responsibility in public reporting on refining operations.

