Bridget Ampong, a student at the University of Ghana, disclosed that she will soon graduate from the university

The final year student credited her mother for being her backbone since her father lost his sight years ago

Ampong uploaded a heartwarming video of her mother working in a market as she offered assistance to her

A student at the University of Ghana, Bridget Ampong, has showered accolades on her mother, expressing appreciation for her mother's effort in offering her the best in life.

According to the final year student studying Speech Communication and Rhetoric at the University of Ghana, her mother has been the financial pillar behind her education since her father lost his sight.

Taking to her social media page to celebrate her mother, Bridget Ampong established that she will soon graduate from the prestigious Ghanaian university, thanks to her mother.

Bridget Ampong: Legon student celebrates her mom who hustles in market to pay her fees, drops video Image: Bridget Ampong

Celebrating her mother

''Mama, she's been more like a single mom ever since dad lost his sight when I was in class one. #bestmomsareinmakola I'll be a UG, Legon graduate soon. . . Oswald Princess KiDi,'' said Ampong.

She added:

''MAMA, white uniform aside, she made it possible for me.''

Bridget Ampong shared the message with a heartwarming video of her mother performing her usual routine at a market, whilst offering her assistance.

The video has garnered some comments since she posted it on social media.

Another lady honoured her father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a corps member, identified as Winnie Jane, praised her daddy who saws wood for how he went through hardship to make sure she gets an education.

Posting photos and videos of her dad working, the lady wrote that her dad’s wood business has been the source of their survival since they were kids.

Jane said that she will work hard to make sure her father reaps the fruits of his labour. She said that she had always thought sawing wood was easy until she one day tried to do the same.

The corps member said that the machine sent vibrations all over her body. She added that it was after then that she really got the picture of how hard her dad’s job is.

Source: Legit