A pretty Nigerian lady, Chioma Inyang, made headlines sometime it February 2021 for rocking Ankara fabric on her wedding day

The young bride decided to sew her white-wedding gown with Ankara despite mixed reactions from naysayers

Chioma has now reacted to claims that she wore an Ankara gown because she did not have money and gave the real reason for her choice

A young Nigerian bride, Chioma Inyang, who went viral sometime in February 2021 for rocking an Ankara wedding gown has finally shed more light on her decision.

In a recent interview with BBC News Africa, the young lady who is also a fashion designer, explained the reason behind her choice of wearing an Ankara wedding gown.

According to Chioma, some people said that she opted for Ankara fabric because she did not have money. She quickly turned down this claim and said it was not the reason for her choice.

A Nigerian lady who went viral for rocking an ankara wedding gown finally speaks. Photos: @Studioombre

Source: Instagram

Chioma explained that people had refused to acknowledge their African roots and that she already made up her mind to use an African fabric on her big day.

The lady further explained that she was very impressed at the outcome of her choice seeing as she marveled at her beauty in the dress.

The new bride also added that her husband was fine with her choice and that even if he wasn’t, she would have convinced him otherwise.

Chioma also added that her mother was skeptical about her choice of an Ankara wedding dress and even said that the Catholic Church would frown at it. However, when she eventually saw the dress, she was impressed.

The young lady said the dress cost about N140,000 and she advised fellow brides to do whatever makes them happy on their big day.

See the video below:

Internet users speak their minds

While some people appreciated the beauty of Chioma's idea, others commended the uniqueness of the idea. Read what some of them had to say below:

Nice one.

