Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Kayvee stirred reactions on social media after he withdrew from the show on health grounds

The housemates had noticed that the young man had been behaving weirdly and he even displayed a few times

Kayvee in s recent statement thanked his fans for their love and support and revealed that he is on the road to recovery

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate who was introduced on the show much later, Kayvee sparked conversations on social media with some of his actions while in the Shine Ya Eye house.

The photographer took everyone by surprise after he withdrew from the show on the grounds that he needed medical attention.

Fans draw support for Kayvee as he seeks medical help Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@mrkayvee

Source: Instagram

Different reasons have been speculated on social media and the young man has taken to his Instagram page to formally address the issue.

Underestimeted the effect of isolation

Kayvee started his speech by thanking his fans both home and abroad for their unending love and support during his stay in the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He went on to say that despite his short stay in the house, it was an experience of a lifetime and it has afforded him access to networks as a photographer.

The ex-housemate disclosed that he underestimated the effect weeks of isolation would have on his mental health and he really wanted to stay in the house till the last day.

Kayvee also noted that since he left the house, he has reconnected with his family and has had access to a medical facility, working through the debilitating anxiety he felt in the house.

"Press Statement from Ololade Gbolahan Olajide."

See post below:

Reactions

Below are some of the comments gathered under Kayvee's post:

Bomaakpore:

"Much love Bro."

Rejoyce_chi:

"We love you Kayvee."

Chynwa32:

"Wishing you the best."

Aanu_bae:

"Your decision to withdraw was the best. Wish you quick recovery."

Aderonke_teetee:

"All the best kayvee."

Joan_eromafuru:

"Quick recovery Kayvee. My fav."

Erica reacts to Kayvee's withdrawal

Former BBNaija housemate, Erica reacted to the withdrawal of Kayvee from the Shine Ya Eye reality TV show.

It would be recalled that on Monday, August 16, Kayvee’s health suffered deterioration, as his peers had their morning exercises.

Reacting to Kayvee’s withdrawal, Erica penned a note to him, as he advised him to embrace his withdrawal in order to give priority to his mental condition.

Source: Legit.ng