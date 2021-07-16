Suspected armed bandits have launched a daring attack in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state

The criminals killed two soldiers as they attempted to repel the attack and abducted many, including a health worker

An eyewitness said some of the armed bandits were also killed but said they took away their corpses

Sabon Birni LGA, Sokoto state - Armed bandits have reportedly killed two Nigerian soldiers, wounded several others and abducted many people in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state.

Premium Times reported that the attack took place at about 2pm on Thursday, July 15, in Unguwar Lalle, a few kilometres from Sabon Birni town.

A resident of the area, Lawal Gobir, said the two soldiers were killed while trying to repel the bandits’ attack.

Gobir was quoted to have said:

“When a reinforcement was sent, they (bandits) attacked the soldiers and wounded seven of them. They also burnt down two Hilux vans belonging to the Nigerian Army.”

He said he heard sporadic gunshots during the attack, adding that some of the bandits were also killed “but they took away all their corpses while leaving.”

Medical worker among those kidnapped

Another source identified as Musa Gobir said they were yet to know the actual number of people kidnapped.

He identified Garba Zolo, a medical worker, as one of the abducted victims.

He said the bandits stormed a primary healthcare centre in the village and took away Zolo and two other persons.

He, however, said the gunmen were yet to make contact with Zolo's families.

TVC News also reported the incident but noted that both the Nigerian Army and the police are yet to confirm it.

