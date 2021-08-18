The All Progressives Congress said it is prepared to compete in the Anambra state governorship election

The ruling party has explained why the people of Anambra state would vote for its governorship candidate

The incumbent governor of Anambra is Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that it would win the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

A chieftain of the party, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, told Channels TV on Tuesday, August 17, that the party is a competent brand for the poll.

Hope Uzodimma says the Anambra people can agree with the vision of the APC. Photo: Hope Uzodinma

Source: Facebook

He stated that the Anambra people will buy into the manifesto of the party, thereby leading to a win at the polls.

The governor said:

“We are going there with a brand, an enviable brand that will be easy to sell, and by the grace of God, I think APC will win Anambra gubernatorial election come November 2021.''

He noted that though the south-eastern state is currently being ruled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the APC has a better name and is more functional and mobile than any other party in the country.

Anambra governorship election: Maduka picks running mate

Meanwhile, to demonstrate his readiness for the November 6 Anambra governorship election, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has officially unveiled his running mate at an interactive press conference held on Wednesday, August 11, and attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Maduka had earlier announced that he will be furthering his guber ambition on the platform of the Accord Party.

Maduka's running mate is Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi, a director in a medical company and also a director in an oil servicing firm.

INEC to deploy security application in Anambra poll

In another news, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed plans to deploy a security application for the November 6 Anambra state governorship election.

Daily Trust reported that INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this after opening a retreat in Keffi, Nasarawa state, on Friday, August 6.

According to him, this is in order to checkmate security threats on its personnel and facilities during the guber poll.

Yakubu went on to note that the development of an application was necessary following the spate of arson, vandalism, and other forms of attacks targeted at the commission’s facilities.

